Filmmaker Zack Snyder enjoys a massive fanbase, which is the most vocal and passionate fandom out there. Often they get the hashtag trending on Twitter, and even when it looks like all hope is lost, they still keep the fight alive. Fans appear to be fighting for Snyderverse on social media once more. Scroll down to know more.

It frequently seems as though the DC Extended Universe was merely a flaming mess after Snyder left Warner Bros. because of a family emergency. This caused him to completely abandon Justice League (2017), which was eventually finished by Joss Whedon.

Zack Snyder’s vision for the DCEU and the superheroes within that world was shortened, leaving DC Films to handle damage control. Now, fans of the filmmaker are looking for ways to resurrect his lost vision, but this time they have turned to the savior known as Netflix, requesting that the rights to the Snyderverse be purchased.

Interestingly, the new campaign launched by his fans caught the attention of the filmmaker. A user on Vero shared a link to a video that explained the whole meaning of what #SellZSJLtoNetflix means and what the outcomes of this movement will be if it is successful. And surprisingly, Zack Snyder himself seems to be pleased with the possibility.

Take a look at it below:

However, it doesn’t seem like Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav is too excited about signing a deal with the streaming giant, especially in light of his appointment of James Gunn and Peter Safran as co-CEOs of DC Films, despite the fact that they have yet to convince Zaslav of their value through their future plans.

As for the Netflix is concerned, the most obvious answer at this point is yes, but it might not be that straightforward. Despite abandoning Zack Snyder’s vision, WB still believes in it and, more importantly, in the fanbase. It is impressive that Snyder’s devoted followers are still working day and night to bring the Snyderverse back after all these years.

