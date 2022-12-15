The Marvel Cinematic Universe is huge! Right from Iron Man in 2008 to Black Panther – which was released in November 2022 and its upcoming slate till Avengers: Secret Wars in 2026 – the MCU has introduced us to many characters (quite a few reprising their roles from earlier films) and places. One of these places was New Asgard.

For those who don’t know, New Asgard is a city formed for the surviving Asgardians and their allies – after Thanos’ snap at the end of Thor: Ragnarok, in the Norwegian village of Tønsberg. While many may think the first time we saw this place is Avengers: Endgame (when Mark Ruffalo’s smart Hulk goes to recruit Chris Hemsworth’s Thor to rejoin the fight) – a recent Marvel trivia video we came across shows that it has some pretty interesting history.

A video shared on Instagram by the handle eternalcomics_official reveals some interesting details about New Asgard – the place where Thor and his people relocated to. The video begins with the narrator saying, “Did you know, in Avengers: Endgame the town that ends up being New Aasgard was originally Tønsberg, Norway?” It then sees the narrator switching screens while adding, “Which is the same place where the Red Skull found the Tesseract in Captain America: The First Avenger”

Shocked by this fact of New Asgard? Well, there’s more. Moving to a third screen, the narrator adds, “It’s also the same place that the Frost Giants invaded Earth back in 965 AD.” Just like the narrator, we too are impressed that the Norwegian town of Tønsberg survived so much and became home to the Asgardians. Check out the video.

While the makers narrated these points, fans were quick to mention where else they saw this Norwegian town before it became the Asgardians’ new home. Can’t remember where else you say it. Well, a fan captioned, “It was also the place that Odin said that this place can be Asgard.”

While New Asgard had a lot of history, Thor: Love And Thunder was proof that this place was open to a lot more extra-terrestrial things happening like Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster becoming Lady Thor/Mighty Thor, Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher kidnapping Asgardian children and more.

