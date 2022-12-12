It is the time of the year when the Awards season are closer and the chaos around the nominations begin. We are officially just close to three months away from the most prestigious red carpet, the Oscars night. So now as the Academy prepares to honour the outstanding cinema and its members, the applications are fast reaching the office and so have Disney Marvel’s. The studio while submitting Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness has also pushed Thor: Love And Thunder creating a massive storm of trolls.

For the unversed, Thor: Love And Thunder directed by Taika Waititi was the fourth film in the Thor Franchise starring Chris in the lead. The movie which was one of the most anticipated opened to some very polarising reviews and the majority were all criticizing it for the lack of substance. And now Marvel submitting the movie for Oscars has created a riot.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The studio has in all submitted three films for various categories. The names include Letitia Wright’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Elizabeth Olsen and Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness and Chris Hemsworth’s Thor: Love And Thunder.

However, Thor: Love And Thunder has been submitted for Best Picture to Best Director (Waititi), Best Actor (Chris Hemsworth), Best Actress (Natalie Portman), and Best Adapted Screenplay. Disney is also pushing the film with Best Visual Effects. Turns out netizens have decided to bash the decision. A Twitter user wrote, “Thor Love and Thunder submission for oscars?? For Best picture, Best VFX and Best director?? Disney, tards or whoever’s decision this is, please stop doing drugs. Maybe that film should get the oscars for the “Worst film ever made””

Another wrote, “Pretty comfortable calling thor love and thunder the worst film of the year, amazed disney has the balls to even say it in the same sentence as the word “oscar”, let alone “best picture” or especially “best director””

Below are a few reactions compiled:

Disney is submitting Black Panther Wakanda Forever, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness and Thor Love and Thunder for consideration in all categories at the Oscars. pic.twitter.com/nROKMDGJJA — MyanmarVerse (@IamMyanmarVerse) December 11, 2022

Maybe that film should get the oscars for the "Worst film ever made" — Gaurav Joshi (@Darkshot_47) December 12, 2022

Disney submitting Thor Love and Thunder for any Oscar considerations is the sheer definition of audacity because… — Rata-Pat-Pat (@TheReclaimedOne) December 12, 2022

pretty comfortable calling thor love and thunder the worst film of the year, amazed disney has the balls to even say it in the same sentence as the word “oscar”, let alone “best picture” or especially “best director” — isaac (@m0stlydead) December 12, 2022

Disney submitting "Thor Love and Thunder" and "Doctor Strange 2: Multiverse of Madness" for Oscar consideration alongside Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever feels like an insult to BP Wakanda Forever. — A.J Raven (@tempest071990) December 12, 2022

I respect the confidence but this is hysterical and delusional😂 If Endgame, Infinity War, Winter Soldier, and Civil War didn’t win any Oscars what makes you think Thor: Love and Thunder will… https://t.co/wVmMXki7oq — George Carmi (@georgecarmi) December 11, 2022

Elizabeth ab to fuck around and get an Oscar nom off this at minimum tbh but LMAO ummm whoever told Disney to put Thor up for best picture instead of MoM….yk you wrong https://t.co/crTI5TGzhI pic.twitter.com/F9yqZb0kAm — 🦂 BEYONCÉ FC (@2fixed2care) December 11, 2022

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Harry Styles’ Merchandise Truck Hijacked By Gunmen, Read Details!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News