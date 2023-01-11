Sam Raimi’s Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness wasn’t received well by the audience. Now, there has been a rumour going rife that for Doctor Strange 3, Sam Raimi might not sit on the director’s chair, instead, the first Doctor Strange helmer Scott Derrickson will be brought back. Scroll below to get the scoop.

Speculations are going on that before the Kang Dynasty can hit the theatres, makers of Doctor Strange are trying to roll out chapter 3 to resurrect the fanbase of Benedict Cumberbatch‘s Doctor Strange which was lost in the second movie.

It was a disaster when Sam Raimi’s version of Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness hit the theatres. Now that Doctor Strange 3 is in the talks, are the makers planning to bring Scott Derrickson back? Well, Scott is one of the best horror movie directors of today’s time and his exit from Doctor Strange 2 affected the movie miserably as with him, his ideas of introducing Nightmare and Baron Mordor as an antagonist were also scrapped.

Here’s how fans reacted after a Twitter handle ‘Doctor Strange Updates’ shared the speculation through a tweet. While most of the fans are supremely excited about bringing back Scott Derrickson as the director of Doctor Strange 3, there are also some negative reactions as Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness earned almost three hundred million dollars more than the first movie. One wrote, “scott back? series tie-in? and more magic users?!”

Marvel is reportedly fast tracking another #DoctorStrange movie for release before #AvengersKangDynasty. They hope to have Scott Derrickson return. The previously reported Wong/Kamar-Taj series will tie into the film, setting up more magic users. via: @GGeneralHolt8 pic.twitter.com/0SEEbyhb8g — Doctor Strange Updates (@DrStrangeUpdate) January 9, 2023

Another one commented, “@scottderrickson, Just show the world the real power of Doctor Strange..!!!”

@scottderrickson, Just show the world the real power of Doctor Strange..!!! — Stan of Strange (@stan_strange) January 9, 2023

One tweet can be read as, “As if it wasn’t obvious we need a proper DOCTOR STRANGE sequel with Scott the GOAT himself to save us”

As if it wasn't obvious we need a proper DOCTOR STRANGE sequel with Scott the 🐐 himself to save us pic.twitter.com/F6k00MvMb7 — Sopheee (@sopheee_19) January 9, 2023

If this happens i would love that they used some of the fabulous concept art ideas they had for doctor strange mom,and finaly a further deepening of the story with his sister — tonia bastán (@toniapelagica) January 9, 2023

A while back Scott Derrickson publicly shared on his Twitter handle that he would love to work with Marvel once again. In his tweet, he wrote, “I loved working with Marvel and would absolutely do it again,” hinting at his return with Doctor Strange 3.

Well, what do you think about it? Let us know in the comments below!

