Robert Downey Jr has played some really memorable characters in his filmography. But hands down, the most favourite will always be Avengers’ Iron Man. He’s not only earned commercial success but a massive fan following with his Marvel role. But did you know? He was once termed a ‘diva’ by a female fan! Scroll below to know all about his response.

It is very well known that Avengers actors are not just close in reel life but also share a tight bond in the real world. That was also recently seen when Jeremy Renner shared a video from hospital after snowplow accident and Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth among others wished him a speedy recovery.

For the promotions of Avengers: Age Of Ultron, Robert Downey Jr along with Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans sat down for a conversation with Jimmy Kimmel. During the promotional interaction, the star cast was asked some questions by fans.

One of the female fans asked the Avengers cast, “I feel like I know the answer to this, but who is the biggest diva in the whole cast?” Reacting to this, Scarlett Johansson asked, “ Why’d she say that she feels like she knows?” Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans and others asked the fan to spill the beans.

She responded, “Robert!” To this, Robert Downey Jr had a sassy reply as he channeled his inner diva and hilariously responded, “Get that b*tch off the screen.”

The Iron Man actor truly left everyone in splits. He could then be seen sending his love to the fan. Take a look at the viral video below:

That was savage, wasn’t it?

