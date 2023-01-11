Selena Gomez has been facing a lot of scrutiny ever since she’s gained weight. Her pictures from New Year celebrations on a yacht went viral all over the social media platforms. While most praised her for promoting a ‘normal body’, several fans came to her defense fearing trolls. It looks like the haters have finally found their limelight with the actress’ Golden Globes 2023 look. Scroll below for more details.

It was quite a star-studded affair at the Golden Globes 2023 as Wednesday actress Jenna Ortega, Rihanna, Margot Robbie, Ana de Armas, Andrew Garfield, Brad Pitt were amongst others who graced the awards night. Selena arrived with her cutest plus one, her little sister Gracie.

Selena Gomez could be seen dressed in strapless purple Valentino gown with a plunging neckline. Matching puff sleeves which elongated to create a trail-like appearance at the back completed her attire. She pulled her hair in a high ponytail. Dangling diamond earrings, strappy heels and a couple of rings completed her Golden Globes 2023 look.

It indeed was a special night for Selena Gomez as she has been nominated for the first ever time at the Golden Globes. She competed in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy category for her performance in Only Murders In The Building. We were totally in love with how she shelled out major body positivity goals but netizens felt otherwise.

Many took to social media platforms and criticized the fashion designer of Selena, Kate Young, adding they made her look like Disney’s Ursula just because she gained weight.

A comment read, “And you all will keep pretending… I mean, I know you love her, but c’mon. That is not a good look. At least, be honest.”

Another wrote, “Her stylist hate her, she always Dressed her like for a funeral event.”

“Why she is not changing her stylist?” another questioned.

A user reacted, “She gained weight and her stylist decided to dress her like Ursula.”

“It’s giving *Ursula*,” another wrote.

