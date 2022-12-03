Selena Gomez is one artist who is loved universally not just for her music but also for her always-sweet nature and golden heart. The singer-actress – who first impressed us as Alex Russo on Disney’s Wizards of Waverly Place, recently made the headlines when she clapped back at old BFF & kidney donor Francia Raisa but in 2017 she had the internet talking.

Everything Selena says or does gives millions across the world a reason to talk. And in 2017, she not only got them talking but had their eyes bulging out of their sockets and their jaws on the floors. Why? What did she do? Well, the ‘Only Murderers In The Building’ actress decided to ditch her clothes and pose in only a towel and bikini bottom.

In January 2017, fashion photographer Mert Alas posted a photo of Selena Gomez on his Instagram. In the now-deleted pic, the singer was dressed in nothing but a yellow bikini bottom showing off her a** and a towel held at the front. The ‘Rare Beauty’ founder gave the camera a stunning and powerful pose (through the mirror), stylish it with huge hoop earrings.Avengers Endgame’s Climax Was More Heartbreaking

We have to say the lighting of the vanity only makes Selena Gomez look more powerful than she already is. A million bucks – no a billion bucks is what Ms Gomez is in the pic! Check it out here:

As mentioned, this picture got the internet talking – A LOT. While one wrote, “Selena Gomez: I don’t want to see your bodies on instagram Also Selena: pic.twitter.com/xdSdYcykYA” another added, “Didn’t Selena Gomez just give a speech about how she didnt care to show her naked body on social media? Bish whet”

From 1-10, how hot does Selena Gomez look in this throwback, bare body – with only a towel, pic? Let us know in the comments.

