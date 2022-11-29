Selena Gomez was like a ray of sunshine hitting through a window pane during a cold winter morning when she posted a photo of herself in a yellow bikini on the beach. The Only Murders in the Building actress has a huge fan following. Several of her fans adore the singer’s sense of style.

Be it on the red carpet or in a casual outfit, Sel slays it all. One of her favourite looks is whenever Gomez dons a bathing suit, from a two-piece, monokini, or a one-piece swimwear. Previously in August this year, the Taki Taki singer was spotted vacationing in a chic black swimsuit with straps.

Selena Gomez totally rocked it. When it comes to her swimwear looks, back in 2014, the Wizards of Waverly Place actress posted a cute photo of herself in a yellow bikini. The actress posed candidly on a beach. Her body and hair were soaked in water and Sel was covered in sand.

Selena Gomez looked straight into the camera and have a beaming smile on her face. While her bikini wasn’t visible clearly, one can see that it has string bottoms and a top with ruffles on it. The way she was leaning over exposed her assets. She captioned the photo, which she posted on Instagram, by saying, “Taking my power back… can’t wait to show you where I’ve been. I love y’all. Ps, I still obsess over pickles.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

Well, Gomez certainly took her power back by posting this. But we wonder, was it ever gone? Meanwhile, currently, the actress is making noise over her new documentary titled, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.

The doc shares an in-depth glance into Selena Gomez’s life. It captures her ups and down candidly and gives a raw look at the actress.

