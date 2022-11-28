Katrina Kaif is reviving her old days back from Namastey London, Singh Is King, and others with her newest look that she donned for a wedding event. Katrina has a unique sartorial choice when it comes to fashion, and the actress has a subtle attraction toward sarees. Whenever she drapes it, she looks extraordinarily gorgeous. Scroll below to find her pictures from her latest post.

Katrina knows how to carry herself, be it a body-hugging mini dress, a long flowy dress, lehenga or saree. When she steps outside in the city, it has been always fashionably trending.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A few hours back, Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures and a video from the wedding event that she went to attend recently. And we couldn’t take our eyes off her. Sharing the post, she captioned it as, “Aaj ka din 🤍”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

In the pictures, Katrina Kaif could be seen wearing a grey coloured saree from Manish Malhotra‘s collection. The saree has a sequinned geometrical pattern all over it and an embellished scalloped hemline that added an edge to the saree. She paired it with a matching sleeveless blouse, which also has a golden embroidered border.

Katrina Kaif accessorised the look with a pair of polki earrings, a kada and kept it simple just like that. For makeup, she opted for a light foundation, blushed cheeks, defined brows, lined eyes, mascara-laden lashes and nude lip shade. Katrina kept her soft curls open to unfurl on her shoulders. She kept her whole look very subtle and let her outfit do all the talking.

Well, our hearts can’t stop singing ‘Teri ore, teri ore, teri ore haye rabba!’

On the work front, she was last seen in the Phone Bhoot. What are your thoughts about Katrina Kaif’s recent look? Let us know in the comments!

For more fashion news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Disha Patani Sets A Busty Display In A Sheer White Top & Shorts Exposing Her Assets, Netizens Troll “Nangi Rehne Ke Alawa Iske Paas Kya Hi….”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News