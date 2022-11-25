Sara Ali Khan is one of the well-accomplished actors of the current generation. Her Instagram feed is as fun and exciting as the actor herself. Sara is creative in many ways; her eccentric poetry will also amuse you and brings a smile to her fans’ faces. Recently the actress dropped a chic bikini-clad picture on her Insta account, looking fresh and breezy ready to soak in Vitamin Sea.

She is wearing a white bikini with floral prints and a white kimono. Posing with a bicycle, ready to explore the beaches. The Atrangi Re actress chose a simple pearl necklace as an accessory. In the caption, she wrote, “Be shore of yourself. Come out of your shell. Take time to coast. Avoid pier pressure. Sea life’s beauty. Don’t get so tide down on work that you miss out on life’s beautiful waves.” 🌊🌅🚲🐚

Sara Ali Khan‘s entire look is refreshing and can be easily sported by women looking for ideas, especially those who will be wearing a bikini for the first time.

In recent years, Bali and Maldives have become tourist hotspots for vacations and honeymoons. So, a nice bikini is a must-have when going to a beach. But many of you struggle to find the right one, and even if you find the right bikini for you, you face the struggle of styling it. In this situation, Sara Ali Khan’s beach look becomes a lifesaver. Floral patterns and the beach always go hand to hand. You can never go wrong with that. The pearl necklace or necklace made of seashells is also a good choice. Keep it minimal; that is the trick.

Sara Ali Khan has gone for the minimal or no-makeup look, that’s also beautifully complimenting her entire appearance. Put on pink to nude pink lip colour to get that natural rosy tint. Put some blush and mascara, and voila! You are all gorgeous and beach-ready.

So if you plan a honeymoon to the beaches, save this picture in your gallery and if you still have doubts, check the comment section. You can see how the fans are fawning over this beach look of Sara Ali Khan. Professionally, Sara will be seen opposite Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar’s next untitled film. She will also be seen alongside Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh in Gaslight.

