Bella Hadid, Harry Styles, Lizzo, and Dua Lipa have one thing in common, besides being world-renowned celebrities. All are a part of the most stylish people list of this year. When it comes to fashion, no one can deny the role an A-lister like them plays. Of course, Bella is a model, but regardless of that, she has created a huge mark in the fashion industry.

So has Styles, with his quirky clothing sense, each time he steps on the stage to perform or walks a red carpet. His transformation over the years has been remarkable as well, and the former One Direction member’s fashion shouts that is all about creating a statement.

Now, a new list from British GQ has been released, and as per that Bella Hadid is the “most stylish person on the planet” for 2023. Her ability to make menswear, womenswear, smart wear, and even wavy wear work has been commended. Bella recently modelled for Coperni’s groundbreaking spray-on latex gown during Paris Fashion Week 2022.

It goes down as one of the most memorable fashion moments in history. While the whole process of a spray-painted dress is iconic in itself, it is Bella Hadid who brought extra panache to it. Even for us, it is Bella’s one of best style moments.

Bella Hadid’s spray on dress at the Coperni SS23 show pic.twitter.com/NaYTau53gV — Ross Archival (@RossArchival) September 30, 2022

Another time that we absolutely cannot miss is Cannes 2021. She looked drop-dead gorgeous in the Schiaparelli black gown with a gilded brass neckline.

bella hadid wearing schiaparelli f/w 2021 couture at cannes film festival pic.twitter.com/RjRdEPScww — charlie (@VERS4CEV1RGO) July 11, 2021

A third but not the final look that we love of hers is the red dress she wore in 2019. Exposing her bust and luscious curves, Bella looked like a seductress in it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid)

Besides Bella Hadid, the magazine also named Harry Styles, Florence Pugh, Lizzo, Chris Pine, Dua Lipa, Tyler the Creator, Jaden Smith, Kim Kardashian, Zoe Kravitz, and more in it without particular order.

