Harry Styles has reached a certain level of fame, even after separating from One Direction. Now, the former member Louis Tomlinson has opened up about it and has admitted it bothered him before. It is not unknown that the band had troubles even when they were together.

Previously, Zayn Malik had revealed that he and Styles didn’t really talk when they were in the group when speaking about not being in touch with the boys after leaving the band. Other members also had a bit of bad blood between them.

However, each one of them has come a long way and are master of their own craft. Furthermore, they are also more open about their feelings, especially when it comes to One Direction. Now, Louis Tomlinson revealed how he really felt about the Don’t Worry Darling actor‘s shot to superstardom after the band broke up in 2016.

While speaking with The Telegraph, Louis Tomlinson said, “I’d be lying if I said it didn’t bother me at first.” He added, “Only ’cos I didn’t know where to place myself, and really my only point of reference was other members of the band.” The former One Direction member then went on to praise Harry Styles. “It’s not surprising to me that Harry’s the most commercially successful because he really fits the mold of a modern star,” he said.

“He continued to applaud Styles’ success, adding, “He’s not just doing music, he’s got film as well, and the (stadium) tour he’s done is unbelievable,” Tomlinson added. While we know that the Dunkirk actor found immense fame, Louis struggled after disbanding.

Louis Tomlinson previously noted how it was challenging for him to work with other biggies from the industry after leaving One Direction. Meanwhile, Harry Styles expanded his career into acting and recently starred in two films, Don’t Worry Darling and My Policeman.

