There’s no denying that Harry Styles and Gucci is a match made in heaven. Everytime the singer steps out wearing the brand, it becomes a statement all across the globe. And if you would ask me, Harry and Alessandro Michele are a force to be reckoned with when they come together for a fashion affair. The ‘As It Was’ singer has shared pictures on his Instagram revealing Gucci’s new HA HA HA collection in collaboration with himself and we are living for his ‘Golden’ fluid masculine energy through this latest collection. Scroll below to take a look at his pictures.

Styles is massively popular on social media with over 47 million followers on Instagram. Besides sharing pictures donning Gucci outfits, the singer also shares BTS and his concert pictures on the photo-sharing site. His concert videos often go viral on social media with him interacting with fans and listening to them sincerely.

One of the reasons why Harry Styles is so popular among his fans is because of his fluid masculine energy which is so contagious that you would want to be around him 24*7. His music let alone speaks volume about the kind of person and set of beliefs he follows.

Giving the first glimpse of the collection, Harry Styles shared it on his Instagram with a caption that read, “GUCCI HA HA HA. November, 2022.”

Let’s decode the new collection below:

Later, Gucci took to its Instagram and shared pictures of the singer donning the new HA HA HA collection. In the pictures, the 28-year-old singer has layered his clothes with checkered wide trousers that he paired with a long coat and styled it with a checkered beret. It looks like checks on checks are going to be very much in this winter season.

I mean, this is one of the best looks that Harry Styles has donned so far. The Gucci bamboo bag is very GIVING here and making him serve a LEWK. The striped blazer that he paired with a vest and blue scarf has stolen the show while his sunglasses are giving us a boho vintage vibe.

We would like to have Harry with a side of *no clothes* please, haha! Dressing up with the singer always looks fun and in this picture he’s subtly flaunting his chiseled body while teasing us with a printed night suit by the designer brand. Oh and also, that green broad checkered blazer in the background has my heart and would totally want to raid off his collection (one can dream).

I don’t know about y’all but I’m definitely loving this green this season. It’s not too dark, not too light and a perfect aesthetic colour that you can wear this winter season. Harry Styles paired the blazer with dark blue trousers and a print tie. To finish off the look, he donned a pair of white sunnies looking like a total ‘snac’.

What are your thoughts on the Harry Styles X Gucci HA HA HA collection? Tell us in the space below.

