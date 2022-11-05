When we talk about Lady Gaga we cannot ignore her fashion. The 36-year-old singer-actress has over the years impressed and shocked her fans and netizens across the globe with her fashion choice. From worn telephones as hats to cigarettes as sunglasses and meat as dresses – she’s done it all.

While we all know Gaga – born Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, wore a meat dress complete with meat accessories – a beret, clutch and shoes, to the MTV VMAs in 2010, did you know she also slayed in a two-piece meat bikini? Read on to know about it and see the look in detail.

In September 2010, Lady Gaga was featured on the cover of Vogue Hommes Japan wearing just itsy-bitsy pieces of raw meat covering her well-toned body. Yes. The ‘House Of Gucci’ actress wore nothing but a bikini and a tiny beret made from raw steaks for the shoot, with her lips and nails painted red.

Talking in detail about the meat-bikini look, the magazine captioned it ‘Lady Gaga – The Naked Truth.’ The itsy-bitsy bikini top featured a meaty halter-neck and covered just about the bare necessity – her n*pples. The raw meat did little to nothing to hide the singer-actress’ side b**b and her cl*avage was on display for all to see.

As for the meaty bikini bottom, the meat formed a couple of inches wide band around her hips with extra long meat around her v*gina area.

Take a look at Lady Gaga’s meat bikini look here:

After appearing on the cover of Vogue Hommes Japan in a meat bikini, PETA released a sarcastic response slamming Lady Gaga. PETA president Ingrid Newkirk said in a statement, “No matter how beautifully it is presented, flesh from a tortured animal is flesh from a tortured animal.” She added, “Meat represents bloody violence and suffering, so if that’s the look they were going for, they achieved it.”

What are your thoughts on Lady Gaga’s meat bikini look? Let us know in the comments.

