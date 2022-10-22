Kanye West never fails to make the headlines. While he mostly made the headlines for his relationship with his estranged wife Kim Kardashian and her family, the rapper – who goes legally as Ye, now is making the news for his controversial anti-Semitic rants on Twitter. Reportedly, this, along with his support for the White Lives Matter cause has resulted in Vogue breaking ties with him.

As per a new report, the editor-in-chief of the magazine Anna Wintour has had enough of the rapper and has reportedly informed all that he’s ‘no longer part of the inner circle.’ Read on.

As per a Page Six report, a Vogue spokesperson told the publication on Friday that neither the magazine nor its editor-in-chief Anna Wintour intends to work with Kanye West following his anti-Semitic rants and support for the White Lives Matter cause.

Anna Wintour and Kanye West have had a long and close relationship for over a decade. It was Anna who first invited Ye to her annual Met Gala in 2009 before featuring him and now-ex-wife Kim Kardashian on her magazine’s cover in 2014 after their wedding. Just last month, Wintour was also clicked modelling the rapper’s new sunglasses line in press images sent out to promote the shades.

At the start of the month, the Vogue editor-in-chief sent her longtime close pal, Baz Luhrmann, to film the reconciliation between West and one of her editors, Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, after he mocked her fashion sense because she criticized him for wearing a White Lives Matter T-shirt at his Paris fashion show. However, sources now Anna has had enough.

As per the above mentioned publication, sources on Friday revealed to them that Anna Wintour is finally ready to cut Kanye West loose. This was a result of him making a series of stunning threats against Jewish people, and then aggressively doubling down on them after he was given the opportunity to apologize. The insider said, “Anna has had enough,” adding, “She has made it very clear inside Vogue that Kanye is no longer part of the inner circle.”

While this seems to be the mandate at Vogue, we wonder how it will be when put into practice. Will this no-ties dictate mean that Vogue’s website will not carry images from his fashion shows? Well, that’s to be seen. But him ‘no longer part of the inner circle’ means we may not see Ye at another Met Gala or him feature on the magazine’s cover again.

To know what happens next and for more from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

