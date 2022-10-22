NBC’s Friends gave the world 6 stars in the form of its lead actor – Jennifer Aniston aka Rachel Green, Courteney Cox aka Monica Geller, David Schwimmer aka Ross Geller, Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing, Matt LeBlanc aka Joey Tribbiani and Lisa Kudrow aka Phoebe Buffay. While the show never failed to make its viewers chuckle, Perry – at that time, heavily abused alcohol and drugs.

In his soon-to-release memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, Matthew is all set to disclose more about that testing phase in his life. While promoting the book – that hits the stands on November 1, the actor revealed which of his Friends co-stars called him out for alcohol abuse.

In a recently released trailer for his interview with ABC News’s Diane Sawyer — which airs on Friday, October 28. Matthew Perry went down the dark lanes of the time he consumed immense alcohol and how his Friends co-stars helped. Especially Jennifer Aniston aka Rachel Green.

As heard in the interview trailer, Matthew Perry recalls Jennifer Aniston apparently calling him out on his alcohol abuse saying, “We know you’re drinking.” The ‘Fools Rush In’ star added, “Imagine how scary a moment that was.” The actor who is still remembered for his role as Chandler Bing on Friends revealed he’s thankful to Jen saying, “She was the one that reached out the most. I’m really grateful to her for that.”

In the same interview teaser, the ‘Fools Rush In’ star admitted to taking “55 Vicodin a day,” in addition to “Methadone, Xanax” and “a full quart of vodka.”

While promoting the memoir elsewhere, Matthew Perry got candid about his near-death experience and how there were only two per cent chances of survival for him. He stated that while the world thought he was hospitalised because of gastrointestinal perforation, the matter was grave and took him 5 months in the hospital and 2 weeks of coma to come back.

