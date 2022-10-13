An emotional email written by Angelina Jolie to Brad Pitt in January 2021 on their legal dispute over the French Winery has resurfaced. The drama around the former Hollywood’s most beloved pair continues after the recent court docs filed by the Eternals actress mention the abuse she and her kids faced at the hands of Pitt.

Recently, Jolie accused Pitt of allegedly attacking her and their children during a private plane flight in 2016, prompting her to file for divorce. The court papers mentioned she was “grabbed by her head” by the actor. Not just that, but also he allegedly choked one of their kids and poured beer and wine on them.

While talking about the email, it has been leaked on social media and has been found on the court docs as well. In it, Angelina Jolie says she’s “putting this in writing so not to get emotional,” while mentioning her decision to sell Chateau Miraval Winery. The winery, which was co-owned by Brad Pitt, was the same place where they tied the knot.

“It is the place we brought the twins home to, and where we were married over a plaque in my mother’s memory,” Angelina Jolie wrote. “Even now impossible to write this without crying. I will treasure my memories of what it was a decade ago,” she continued. Jolie said, “But it is also the place that marks the beginning of the end of our family – and a business that is centered around alcohol,” while referring to Brad Pitt’s alcoholism.

Jolie said that doesn’t feel she “can be involved, publicly or privately, in a business based on alcohol, when alcoholic behavior harmed our family so deeply.” The actress ended the email by saying, “Miraval, for me, died September 2016, and everything I have seen in the years since has sadly confirmed that.”

Meanwhile, as accusations against Brad Pitt arise, fans are comparing Angelina Jolie to Amber Heard and the actor with Johnny Depp.

