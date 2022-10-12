Whatever we say about Angelina Jolie’s fashion game is never enough. She is a goddess in our eyes who has delivered many hit red-carpet outfits. It is not just the clothes that she wears or how Jolie styles them. The poise with which the Maleficent actress dons each piece is bewildering.

It is not just her recent outfits that have left our jaws dropped. Even back in the 90s, Angelina made sure that everyone’s eyes were on her as she walked the red carpet of the Emmy Awards 1998. She looked stunningly gorgeous in a not-so-intricate piece.

Angelina Jolie wore a nude Randolph Duke gown that flaunted her figure perfectly. The dress had a plunging neckline, and one side of the sleeve hung off her shoulder, boasting her b**bs. Anyone would look amazing if they would wear the shiny sequin bra that Jolie wore. It was sublime and elevated the outfit elegantly.

A similar detail was at the bottom half of the dress. Angelina Jolie had a sheer thigh-high slit. Even that was covered with sequin and looked like a veil of stars. We can’t emphasize enough when say that the Mr. and Mrs. Smith actress slayed this gown. Jolie kept the accessories on low to not take away the attention from it.

angelina jolie at the 1998 emmy awards pic.twitter.com/7QGWasXa7M — 👩‍💻 (@gonebadr) July 13, 2022

Her neck was naked while she wore a studded bracelet. The actress carried a small purse as well, but we hardly think anything was inside it. As it was the 90s, the vixen went with the iconic pinned-up hairstyle and thin eyebrows.

Angelina Jolie wore nude makeup that went along with the dress. She wore heels but they were hardly visible through the dress. Of course, she gave her seductive gaze while posing in the outfit. We are totally floored over it.

What do you think?

