Popular Hollywood singer and actress Lady Gaga needs no introduction. Apart from her professional career, Gaga often leads the headlines for her unique fashion and styling choices. Be it dyeing her hair or wearing bizarre outfits or opting for weird makeup and accessories, Lady Gaga does it with full confidence and glamour.

Be it a red carpet look or an event appearance, Gaga always puts her sartorial but quirky fashion foot forward and never leaves a chance to grab the limelight with her unique looks!

Recently, we stumbled upon a throwback picture of Lady Gaga from her appearance at VMAs back in 2013, and we couldn’t take our eyes off the singer! Wondering why? Because she was seen wearing only a two-piece bikini that had quirky detailing and grabbed the spotlight! She was papped at the event as she was checking herself out in her phone’s camera. Lady Gaga could be seen wearing a shell-studded bra along with a floral and shell-studded thong, just covering her assets and flaunting her toned figure. She completed the look with a pair of black shiny boots.

LADY GAGA AT THE VMAS 2013 pic.twitter.com/gxelRBkrz9 — every hour gaga (@everyhourgaga) October 7, 2022

Lady Gaga had turned into a modern-day mermaid and looked absolutely stunning. For makeup, Gaga opted for a glowy and dewy look, including light foundation, blushed cheeks, defined brows, nude palette eyeshadow, falsies, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade. She kept her curly hair open. Well, clearly Lady Gaga’s VMAs look is something that will stay with us for a long time.

Lady Gaga is quite bold when it comes to fashion. Which one is your favourite Lady Gaga look? Let us know in the comments!

