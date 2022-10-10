Shraddha Kapoor Turns Into A Sultry Mermaid Donning An Ivory Shimmery Gown Looking Like She's All Set To Put Water On Fire!

Whenever actress, Shraddha Kapoor posts something on her social media, she makes sure it leaves jaws drop. Recently, the ‘Stree’ actor took to her Instagram handle to share a series of elegant photos of herself in a dazzling ivory gown.

Shraddha redefines elegance and grace in these pictures in an ivory shimmery gown. The actress captioned her post, “10 days late post karna #Throwback hota hai kya???.”

Shraddha Kapoor wore a beautiful gown by Kresha Bajaj which came with a subtle plunging neckline and had intricate detailing all over it. The actress accessorised her look with diamond drop earrings and looked straight out of a Disney mermaid fairytale movie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

Shraddha Kapoor donned soft smokey eyes with heavy mascara, loads of highlighter and peach lips to finish off the look. She kept her tresses open with middle parting and soft wavy curls at the length.

A user commented on her picture that read, “Mam yevda cute disay cha allowed nahi aahe 😤”; to which the actress sweetly replied, “Shraddhu kiva Babudi bola ☺️ Mam bolaay cha allowed nahi ahe.”

Another one read, “We can’t say #throwback to any of your photos because every time I look at each of them, it makes me feel the emotions I felt when I first saw it 🤭💗”. To this the actress reverted, “So sweet but #throwback hua ya nahiiii?”

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor will be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Luv Ranjan’s upcoming untitled film. The film is supposed to be a romantic comedy and stars Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor, who will be marking his acting debut. It will hit the theatres on the occasion of Holi, 2023.

