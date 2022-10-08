



Tara Sutaria is one of the most stylish gen Z actresses in Bollywood. The beauty made her debut with ‘Student Of The Year 2’ opposite Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday and ever since then, she has become internet’s favourite and never misses an opportunity to make headlines with her fashionable wardrobe. Today, we bring you a throwback picture when Tara went on a Maldivian holiday and donned a black swimsuit, got sunkissed and made every guy wish to be the sun that day. Haha! Scroll below to take a look at her picture.

Tara enjoys a huge fan following on social media with over 8 million followers on Instagram. She also happens to be quite active on the photo-sharing site and often gives a sneak peak to her fans of her personal and professional life. The actress is currently dating Adaar Jain and is often seen attending ‘Kapoor’ clan festivities and dinner/lunch gatherings.

Back in January 2020, Tara Sutaria took to her Instagram account and shared a picture of herself where she went braless. And by braless, we meant that she wore a black-coloured swimsuit and broke the internet with her hotness in the picture.

In the picture, Tara Sutaria has donned a plunging neckline swimsuit flaunting her curvaceous figure and her toned body. She styled her look with a big matching hat to finish off the look with loads of bronzer on face and body to make her shine bright like a diamond.

Take a look at it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria)

How we wish we could be the sun in Tara Sutaria’s picture!

