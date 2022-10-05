Paris Fashion Week is currently underway and every show there is delivering new fashion goals not only with their latest collection but also with what celebs and influencers are wearing to it. One who not only impresses but seems to be bringing back some trends of the years gone by is none other than the stylish Deepika Padukone.

The global ambassador of Louis Vuitton, the diva attended the luxury labels’ ready-to-wear Spring/Summer 2023 fashion looking every bit the showstopper her fans and followers know she is. While her ensemble was impressive, it was her lips that catch the eye. Is the diva bringing back the dark lips makeup trend? Well….

To the Louis Vuitton ready-to-wear Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show in Paris, Deepika Padukone opted for a grey, gold and cream-coloured and uniquely structured mini dress from the label’s latest collection. The dramatic sleeveless ensemble – that ended inches above her knees, featured a double tired skirt and tie-belt handling loose on the side.

Deepika Padukone accessorized the look with Louis Vuitton accessories including a bring yellow-gold box bag with brown leather work. Now coming to what we feel she’s bringing back. When it came to hair and makeup, the Bollywood actress went the gothic way opting for a sleek, pulled-back wet hair look and dark burgundy lips. These lips were something we had seen in the last decade (and they were a rage) – so she bringing them back? We aren’t complaining.

Her remaining makeup consisted of shimmer eye shadow, eyeliner, mascara and lip blush. Her natural tan/skin tone was the perfect canvas to make the look stand out.

Take a look at Deepika’s look from the Louis Vuitton Paris show here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by “DEEPIKA PADUKONE FANPAGE” ♥️ (@globalstardeepika)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone fanpage (@deepikaas.padukone)

Sitting in the front row, isn’t she giving showstopper vibes and asking that she too walk the runway?

