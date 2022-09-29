Kangana Ranaut is one force to be reckoned with – be it on-screen or off-screen. The actress who made a powerful debut with the 2006 thriller Gangster has starred in several other acclaimed projects and is now a 4-times National Film Award winner. But did you know, Kangana – who normally is our pointing fingers at others, one showed a little too much?

Well, for a promotional event for her 2019 film Judgementall Hai Kya, Ms Ranaut opted for a sheer dress paired with a s*xy black garter. While there’s no denying she looked hot, diva-like and just drop-dead gorgeous in it, she ended up showing more than she bargained for – and fans asked for.

While promoting Judgementall Hai Kya, Kangana Ranaut opted for a flowy greenish-blue Ermanno Scervino dress that featured layers on the bodice but was pretty sheer waist down. While this alone can call for us to suffer the May and October heat once more, the skirt also featured a slit that ran all the way up to her waist – and open every time she kicked her leg and walked.

Can you imagine what happened when she did exactly like that? Well, she gave the lensmen a tease of what was under the sheer printed material. But she looked classy while she did it. Not the one to go the conventional way, Kangana Ranaut amped the sheer gown with a s*xy garter belt and looked too hot to handle. Check out a clip of her interacting with the media here:

Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, Kangana opted for an elaborate hairdo, smokey eyes and footwear from Dolce & Gabbana. That attitude, the look and the style – Ms Ranaut has ticked all the right boxes. Check out Kangana Ranaut’s look in detail here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

What are your thoughts on her look? Let us know in the comments.

