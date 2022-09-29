Ananya Panday is a beauty and there are no two ways about it. Be it figure-hugging dresses or traditional looks or anything in between, the SOTY 2 actress always manages to nail the look and give her fans and followers some much-needed and major fashion goals. And last night was no different.

For the Lokmat Most Stylish award held in the city (Mumbai) last night, Ms Panday opted for a stylish lehenga that not only showed off her s*xy and well-toned figure but also shows what can be part of our wardrobe for the upcoming festive season of Diwali.

For the Lokmat Most Stylish, Ananya Panday turned golden girl in a gorgeous and jaw-droopingly beautiful lehenga from Tarun Tahiliani’s couture collection. The golden ensemble consisting of intriguing patterns features a s*xy alter-neck blouse with a keyhole and cutouts and the side. While the blouse itself is enough to set the mercury soaring – thanks to it showing off her assets, the crop-top length of it keeps her washboard abs on display for all to it.

Ananya looks like a royal queen as the lehenga perfectly matched the blouse and the frills at its hem gave it more texture and detail. As for her jewellery, the actress opted for earrings from Diamantina Fine Jewels and rings and bangles from Anmol Jewellers and Amrapali Jewels. The Liger actress went opted for her hair to flow in waves down both sides of her face.

Ananya kept her makeup perfect – and not loud, with perfectly done eyebrows, light eye makeup, pink lips, blush and highlighter. Check out her look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MEAGAN CONCESSIO (@spacemuffin27)

Need some inspiration regarding what to wear this Diwali to family functions to get guys or their mummies to look back at you and wonder if you would have a positive impact on their lives? Well, look no further Ananya Panday is here to help.

What do you think of her look? Share your thoughts with us.

