Often it is assumed that Bollywood actors do not bond well because they’re constantly competing with each other. Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt are among other celebrities who’ve broken stereotypes and proved otherwise. Now, Janhvi Kapoor is speaking about her alleged rivalry with Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan. Scroll below for her savage response.

It is very well known that Janhvi and Sara are best of friends. The duo even went on a trip together to Kedarnath and shared all their experiences on Koffee With Karan. Later, when Ananya Panday graced the show with Vijay Deverakonda, she spoke about being on the cheese platter, which proved that there’s no bad blood from her end either, as far as her contemporaries are concerned.

Talking about the alleged rivalry, Janhvi Kapoor told Hindustan Times, “My contemporaries- Ananya (Panday), Sara (Ali Khan), Radhika (Madan), Tara (Sutaria), all are such wonderful actors. They are confident girls, the way they carry themselves. My co-stars like Raj (Rajkummar Rao), Pankaj (Tripathi) sir… my aim in life is to constantly learn and evolve hopefully.”

Janhvi Kapoor continued, “At this point, we are just over the stupid ‘who wore it better’ collages, or like who’s doing what, and who did what better. Of course, there’s an element of insecurity in all of us as human beings, but I think we all are very confident about our individual personalities. We all have a lot of respect and adoration, atleast speaking for myself, for each other.”

Well, that indeed is one classy response!

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Good Lucky Jerry and won praises for her performance.

