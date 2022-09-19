Sunny Deol was a superstar of his time. He has been a part of the entertainment industry for almost 4 decades and has done some incredible work in the Hindi cinema. While Sunny has always had an image of an angry aggressive actor due to the kind of films he has done, in a recent interview, the actor has opened up on being ‘unfortunate’ to have only done specific kinds of roles and not work in the industry. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Over the years, Sunny has been a part of some great films including Ghayal, Border, Gadar and Indian to name a few. He comes from a filmy family and is the son of veteran legendary actor Dharmendra. He’ll be next seen in Gadar 2 and in a recent interview, he opened up on how he has also explored the action-drama genre and has not done anything besides that.

In his latest interaction with Pinkvilla, Sunny Deol said, “Over the period of time, kuch image ban jaata hai (an image is formed) and people go along. I wish they would give me an opportunity to do something more than just scream. It’s the subject that gives you the image. For me it’s unfortunate. I always want something new to come in but zyadatar because of the commercial element, I get things that are more maaro-todo (hit and break), so that’s what it is.”

Talking about returning as Tara Singh in Gadar 2, Sunny Deol said, “It was difficult but from what I’m hearing from people is they just want to rip things apart. I hope I, at least, satisfy them.”

Besides the Gadar sequel, the actor will also be seen in Chup: Revenge of the Artist which also stars Dulquer Salmaan and Shreya Dhanwanthary and Deol will be seen playing the role of a cop.

