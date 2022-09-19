Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra Part One: Shiva has created the right kind of noise on and off social media. Ever since its release on September 9, the film got the box office buzzing with its opening collection. The film has crossed the 300 crore mark worldwide, but also recently entered the 200 crore club on the 2nd weekend of its release. While it continues to garner accolades from one and all, fans are already curious about the upcoming parts.

Since the film’s release, fans have been wondering who will be portraying the role of Ranbir Kapoor’s parents – Dev and Amrita in the film.

Brahmastra fans think that the makers have shown them a glimpse of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh as Ranbir Kapoor’s parents- Dev and Amrita. While there’s no confirmation on the same from Ayan Mukerji, here’s what the lead actors have to say.

Alia Bhatt along with Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji recently got in a conversation with India Today where they were asked about the same and reacting to it Alia said, “Right now, nobody outside the core team knows who is Dev and Amrita. It is good to have speculations on who will play these characters, but no one knows for now.”

Further when asked about the mystery surrounding these characters, and which actress they see as Amrita, Alia Bhatt placed her bet on Deepika Padukone and said, “Deepika for sure for Amrita!” adding “She is gorgeous and stunning. She has that amazing stature.” Well, we can’t help but nod in agreement with Alia.

However, Ranbir Kapoor added, “I think, Dev and Amrita are by far the most interesting characters in this trilogy. And for actors to play this part, it is going to be exciting for any actor. Where the cast is concerned, as in who to cast, I think the way Ayan is looking at the trilogy, the way Ayan is looking at the larger picture, I think it is very exciting. It is only going to get more exciting. We have an inclination in which direction it is going but it is only providing more excitement and more grandeur to the trilogy.”

Hmm! Well, it was about them, but who do you think will portray the role of Dev and Amrita in Brahmastra Part Two: Dev?

