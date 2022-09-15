Deepika Padukone has been one of the leading actresses in Bollywood. There has been a lot of noise around actresses like Mouni Roy, Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra among others going under the knife. Something similar was also spoken about DP when netizens noticed her steep nose in multiple pictures. But the actress is herself now talking about people fixing their bodies but not souls. Scroll below for all the details.

As most know, Deepika is currently in a zen mode. The beauty is staying away from the cameras but is enjoying the time of her life with husband Ranveer Singh. The proof of it is his speech at a recent award function. Padukone has Project K, The Intern remake, Pathaan and several other projects in the pipeline that she’s been prepping for.

Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram post last night and shared a string of pictures from a recent fashion show. If one can recall, the actress along with Ranveer Singh walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra and their chemistry stole the show. While she had previously shared pictures with her husband, the latest ones were all of her solo.

The last picture in the thread, however, read “everybody is fixing their body, nobody fixing their souls.” She also captioned her post, “It’s the last one for me…”

As expected, netizens took to the comment section and began praising Deepika Padukone and her toned body.

A user joked, “Jo Deepika se jaale woh zaara side se chale”

Another wrote, “I’ve heard about seven wonders of the world and the 8th just showed up!!”

“You fix my soul,” a comment read.

Another reacted, “DEEEPU APKA TOH SAB TOP CLASS HAI SOUL FACE BODY VIBES”

“Cause everybody do not have a body like you do,” a fan wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

