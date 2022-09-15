Pankaj Tripathi is a stellar actor but more than that, he’s a wonderful human being. The veteran star is finally getting his due in showbiz with projects like Mirzapur, Sacred Games, Ludo amongst others. But he’s currently making noise over his statement on Shehnaaz Gill and how he had been deeply connected with the late Sidharth Shukla. Scroll below for all the details.

It was last year on 2nd September when Sidharth left us for the heavenly abode. The late actor suffered cardiac arrest and left his family members as well as fans in disbelief. Even Shehnaaz who’d openly expressed her love for him in Bigg Boss 13, was highly devastated and took months to cope up and finally get back to work.

Pankaj Tripathi in an interview with Connect FM Canada spoke about his love for SidNaaz. The star was told about how Shehnaaz Gill is in awe of him and his work and went all praises during their latest conversation. To this, the Mimi actor responded, “Haan woh mujhe betaur abhineta pasand karti hain uske liye aabhar. Thank you. Abhi aapne Shehnaaz bola toh Sidharth ki yaad aa gayi (Yes, she likes me as an actor. Thank you. Now when you took Shehnaaz’s name, it instantly reminded me of Sidharth).”

Pankaj Tripathi continued, “Bohot logon ko nahi maalum hai aur mein bataya bhi nahi hun lekin Sidharth bohot aadar karta tha mera. Hum log kaafi connected the (A lot of people do not know this because I haven’t talked about it much but Sidharth used to respect me a lot. We were very much connected).”

We miss Sidharth Shukla as dearly as Pankaj Tripathi does. But all we can hope is that he’s at peace and at a much better place today.

On the professional front, Pankaj Tripathi will be next seen in Oh My God 2. Shehnaaz Gill, on the other hand, is all set for her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. She also has another confirmed film alongside John Abraham, Nora Fatehi and Riteish Deshmukh.

