Shehnaaz Gill is strengthening her fashion game with each passing day. Whether it is her photo shoots, daily outings or festive occasion, she knows how to grab eyeballs really well. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress is turning heads in a corset top that flaunts her assets like never before. Scroll below for all the fashionista notes!

Advertisement

There’s a lot happening around Shehnaaz. She’s been mesmerizing fans with her rendition on songs like Kaise Hua from Kabir Singh and Taaron Ke Shehar. Apart from that, her followers are anticipating the release of her Bollywood debut alongside Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Even before its release, she has already been sign for another movie co-starring John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi.

Advertisement

Yesterday marked the birthday celebrations of her Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan co-star Siddharth Nigam. Shehnaaz Gill was seen making a ravishing appearance as she wore a baby pink corset with a deep plunging neckline. She complimented her attire with a denim jacket and a wide ripped jeans.

Shehnaaz Gill completed her look with a pair of heels, nude makeup and left her tresses in a sleek look. Netizens were in awe of how gorgeous the Bigg Boss 13 contestant look in the minimal yet super chic look.

A user wrote, “Aaj toh mar jayenge hum.”

Another commented, “Super hot girl in the town”

“Aj toh sb ghayal hone vale h,” wrote a user.

“Someday she will rulling whole glamorous world,” a fan commented.

A fan joked, “Jo shehnaz se jale zara side se chale”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

We’re totally in love with this look by Shehnaaz Gill. How about you?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Fashion updates!

Must Read: Tejasswi Prakash Reveals Being Body-Shamed During School Days: “People Used To Tell Me Keep A ₹5 Coin In Your Pocket Or You’ll Fly Away”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram