Rakhi Sawant and her boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani never fail to make the news and trend all over social media with their sweet romance and adoration for each other. Besides their love, the couple who started dating in May this year also made the news owing to Adil’s ex-girlfriend’s claim that he’s cheating on the actress and even that they are married.
Exclusively talking to Koimoi at the launch of their first single together – Tu Mere Dil Me Rehne Ke Layak Nhi, Rakhi and Adil got candid about his ex-girlfriend Roshina Delavari claiming they got married and whether or not they contacted her to clear the air regarding it all. Here’s what they had to say.
Answering our question and clarifying the truth about the entire incident, Adil Khan Durrani said, “Humne contact toh nahi kiya. Aur joh ID tha, joh ID usne daala tha – it was not me.” Adding that his ID is ‘AdilKhanDUrrani01,’ Rakhi Sawant’s boyfriend added, “(The IDs she shared) are O6, 07… It is not me. Snapchat pe koi bhi ID bana sakta hai. It was not me at all.”
Continuing further, Adil Khan Durrani added, “Joh bhi mera dost hai, mera followers hai unko easily pata tha aur woh neeche comment bhi kar rahe the ki ‘it’s not Adil’s ID’ – because they are already following me. Those who follow me immediately replied that it’s not Adil. Adil ka ID humare pass hai.” Sharing her views on the incident, Rakhi Sawant said, “She wants to… 4 saal ka inka relation that. She wants to blackmail him. (Because) tum Rakhi ke saath ho, tum superstar ban rahe ho, har jagah viral ho rahe ho.”
She continued, “4000 followers se 1 million hone aaye hai. She feels jealous and woh blackmail karti hai. Alag, alag ids inke naam se banati hai aur mujhe bhejti hai (aur bolti hai) ki woh tujhe dhokha de raha hai. He wants to marry me.” Adding that both she and Adil are working in India and Dubai, the Pardesiya Yeh Sach Hai Piya dancer added, “Basically woh inko sata rahi hai aur inke through mujhe sata rahi hai. Mere dimag mein zeher bharne ki koshish kar rahi hai. Mera Adil sirf mujhse pyaar karta hai aur kissise pyaar nahi karta. And he will never do wrong.”
Stay tuned to Koimoi to catch Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan Durrani talking about Roshina Delavari, her claims and more.
