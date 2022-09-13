Rakhi Sawant and her boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani never fail to make the news and trend all over social media with their sweet romance and adoration for each other. Besides their love, the couple who started dating in May this year also made the news owing to Adil’s ex-girlfriend’s claim that he’s cheating on the actress and even that they are married.

Exclusively talking to Koimoi at the launch of their first single together – Tu Mere Dil Me Rehne Ke Layak Nhi, Rakhi and Adil got candid about his ex-girlfriend Roshina Delavari claiming they got married and whether or not they contacted her to clear the air regarding it all. Here’s what they had to say.

Answering our question and clarifying the truth about the entire incident, Adil Khan Durrani said, “Humne contact toh nahi kiya. Aur joh ID tha, joh ID usne daala tha – it was not me.” Adding that his ID is ‘AdilKhanDUrrani01,’ Rakhi Sawant’s boyfriend added, “(The IDs she shared) are O6, 07… It is not me. Snapchat pe koi bhi ID bana sakta hai. It was not me at all.”