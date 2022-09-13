Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running sitcoms on Indian television and fans are still loving it. As it’s now in its 15th year, we have seen some cast members being changed owing to many reasons. Recently, while introducing the TMKOC world to its newest member, producer Asit Kumarr Modi revealed why the actors are exclusive to their show only.

Advertisement

Earlier today, Modi introduced the world to the new Mehtaji aka Sachin. While the actor talked about slipping into the shoes of the character earlier played by Shailesh Lodha, the duo also got candid about the artist working only on TMKOC

Advertisement

At the media interaction earlier today, Sachin Shroff was asked if he will be seen in any other show or project while playing Mehtaji on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Responding to it, the new TMKOC actor said, “Ab mai sirf aur sirf Taarak Mehta par hi concentrate karunga.” While the actor’s answer was literally just one line long, maker Asit Kumarr Modi elaborated as to why it is this way.

Answering why Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors aren’t seen doing other shows or projects while playing pivotal parts in it, Asit Kumarr Modi said in Hindi, “It is a big responsibility for us as the show is what it is because of its cast.” He continued, “TMKOC ek aisa show hai joh logo ke ghar mein bhas chukka hai. Saare characters ko log bahut pyaar karte hai. Mahine mein 26 episodes hote hai toh hardly koi time milta hai, kalaakaar ko bhi time nahi mil pata hai.”

He continued, “Toh humara hi ek responsibility hai ki aap TMKOC pe hi dhyan do. Yeh show ne sabko bahut pyaar diya hai – aur kuch karne ki zaroorat nahi hai. Itna pyaar mila hai ki joh – mujhe nahi lagta hai ki Kuchi serials ko mila hua hai. Viewers agar koi bhi kalaakaar ko apna samaj le, toh issi badi khushi ki koi shan nahi ho sakti hai.” Asit added, “Dusra na kare toh aacha hai. Aap log bhi boliye dusra na kare, TMKOC pe hi chipke raho aur logo ko hasate raho.”

Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

For the unversed, in the first half of August 2022, maker Asit Kumarr Modi spoke about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors signing an ‘exclusive contract’ with them soon after Shailesh Lodha parted ways with them. Revealing the reason for doing so, he said, “Yeh contract isiliye hota hai ke agar aap sab kuch karte rahoge… Audience ne jo pyaar diya, woh isiliye ke exclusive iss character mein dikhne mile. Yeh show yaha tak pahucha hai ussi ke karan. Agar yeh sab jo kalakar hai woh sab kuch karenge toh show ki value nahi rahegi (Audiences have loved the show because they want to see these actors in these characters only. If they start doing everything, the show will lose its value).”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Asit Kumarr Modi Takes A Dig At Shailesh Lodha Over Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Exit: “Koi Log Agar Ana Hi Nahi Chahte, Pet Bhar Gaya Ho…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram