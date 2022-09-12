From the past few months, TV’s world-famous sitcom, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been making headlines for some infamous reasons. It all began with the leading actress, Disha Vakani, who plays the role of Daya Ben on the show, who didn’t return after her maternity break. However later, a few more celebs bid adieu to the show including Shailesh Lodha.

The actor who portrayed Taarak’s character on the show reportedly stopped shooting for the show in March this year. There was absolutely no official announcement of his exit.

While the makers are maintaining the radio silence about Shailesh Lodha’s exit or Disha Vakani’s replacement, they have reportedly finalized the former’s replacement. Yes, you heard that right! We bring you an interesting update about the show. According to the latest media reports, the makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have finalized this Aashram actor to fill in Lodha’s shoes.

Well, he’s none other than, TV’s renowned personality Sachin Shroff. Yes, that’s true! A report in ETimes states that a source has confirmed to them that Sachin is not only onboard but has also shot for the show for the last two days. Shroff has been roped in to replace Shailesh Lodha and portray Taarak Mehta’s character on the show.

Earlier in a video shared on Taarak Mehta’s fan page, producer Asit Kumarr Modi had reacted to Shailesh Lodha’s abrupt exit from the show. He was heard saying, “Dekhiye jaise maine pehle bhi kaha hai, mai sabko sath me jod ke rakhna chahta hu. Lekin agar koi log ana hi nahi chahte, unka pet bhar gaya ho, unko lagta ho humne bohot kuch kar lia, aur kuch karna chahiye, humko sirf TMKOC tak simit nahi rehna, wo nahi samajhna chahte, mai fir bhi unko kehta hu ki bhai sochiye samajhiye.”

“Lekin agar nahi aayenge toh, jarur, show rukega nahi. Naye Taarak Mehta jarur ayenge, purane aayenge toh bhi hume khushi hongi, naye ayenge toh bhi khushi hogi. Mera ek hi lakhsya hai ki humare darshako ke upar smile bani rahe,” he had added.

Coming back, there’s no confirmation on the same. But let’s wait and watch if the makers will make an official announcement soon. What are your thoughts on the same?

