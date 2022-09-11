Who doesn’t know Shweta Tiwari? The actress who became a household name after playing Prerna in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagi Kay has been in the news for both her personal and professional lives. From her projects to her daughter Palak Tiwari and even her ugly splits from ex-husbands Raja Chaudhary and Abhinav Kohli, she’s part of the headlines on a regular basis.

All set for her upcoming show Main Hoon Aparajita, Shweta Tiwari in a recent chat opened up about her failed marriages, if she feared being judged by society for their failures and what’s her thoughts on the institution of marriage today. Here’s all she had to say.

During a recent chat with the Times of India, Shweta Tiwari got candid about having two failed marriages and whether she feared being judged and trolled by society for the failure. Reacting to it, the Main Hoon Aparajita actress said, “Honestly, I did try to save my first marriage, because that was my upbringing ki sab samajh kar chalna chahiye. However, I didn’t waste time in my second marriage. Mujhe pata tha kharaab ho gaya hai toh kharaab hone hi wala hai, no matter how much I try to salvage it. After a point, I decided to finish it.”

Shweta Tiwari added, “Not even for a moment did I think about what people will say. As far as I am able to buy my own bread-and-butter, I am fine with it. People can keep getting entertained with my personal and professional lives. When you don’t give a damn about what others think, they don’t dare come and ask you anything.”

Given that she had two unsuccessful marriages, the actress was then quizzed about her thoughts on the institution today. To this, she answered, “I don’t believe in the institution of marriage. In fact, I even tell my daughter not to get married. It’s her life and I don’t dictate to her how to lead it, but I want her to think well before taking the plunge.”

Shweta Tiwari further said, “Just because you are in a relationship, it doesn’t have to culminate into marriage. Life mein shaadi karna bahut zaoori hai aur shaadi ke bina zindagi kaise chalegi yeh nahi hona chahiye.” She added, “I want to tell my daughter to do what makes her happy, but don’t give into societal pressure. You can’t leave it to chance kyunki jo abhi theek nahi hai, woh tab bhi theek nahi hoga aur worse bhi ho sakta hai.”

Well, said Shweta.

Shweta Tiwari married actor Raja Chaudhary in 1998 and they have a daughter Palak Tiwari. The duo divorced in 2007 after nine years of marriage after the actress reported she suffered a troubled relationship because of Raja’s alcoholism and domestic violence. In July 2013, Tiwari married actor Abhinav Kohli dating for almost three years. Problems in their marriage first emerged in 2017 and in August 2019, she filed a complaint of domestic violence against Kohli alleging harassment by him towards her and her daughter. They separated in 2019.

