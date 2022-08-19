‘Bijlee Girl’ Palak Tiwari has been on a roll ever since she became an internet sensation with Harrdy Sandhu’s hit song. The beauty is also quite popular on social media and especially for her chic fashion sense. Last night, the diva was spotted in the city donning an uber-cool look with a strapless all-black ensemble flaunting her curves and now netizens are reacting to her video and calling her ‘Hotter’ than all the star kids combined in the Bollywood industry. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Advertisement

Palak is pretty popular on social media with over 1 million followers on Instagram. The actress also happens to be quite active on the photo-sharing platform and often gives a sneak-peak of her personal and professional life there. Talking about her latest appearance, the 21-year-old managed to grab the attention of the fans through her chic outfit last night.

Advertisement

Palak Tiwari was spotted wearing an all-black ensemble which came with a strapless top and matching high-waist pants. Her outfit had tone-on-tone motifs all over and a velveteen finish which made it look stylish yet classy at the same time.

The actress went for an ultra-glam look with loads of highlighter, bronzer on the face with smokey eyes and glossy nude lips.

Take a look at her video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palak Tiwari (@palaktiwarii)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Reacting to Palak Tiwari’s look, a user on Instagram commented, “She is indeed hot ❤️” Another user commented, “She’s hotter than all star kids combined. 🔥” A third user commented, “Bilkul maa par gayi hai💥”

What are your thoughts on Palak Tiwari’s latest stylish appearance in the city? Tell us in the space below.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: India’s Laughter Champion: Shekhar Suman & Archana Puran Singh Cannot Stop Laughing, Here’s What Happened!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram