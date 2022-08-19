After the success of his US-Canada tour, comedian Kapil Sharma is all set to return with his comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show. Recently, we reported that the comedian will return to the small screens with his much-loved show along with his teammates. Kapil Sharma was accompanied by Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar, Sumona Chakravarti and Krushna Abhishek on his tour.

In the new season, all these members along with Judge Archana Puran Singh will be seen returning except this important member.

Well, before you jump to conclusions, let us tell you that this important member of The Kapil Sharma Show has not quit but will also not be seen in a full-fledged role. Well, the member is none other than Bharti Singh. Reportedly, the comedian and the new mommy will not be seen on the show as she was seen before. In her latest interview, she revealed that she’s on a break and won’t be able to the comedy show.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Bharti Singh revealed, “I am on a short break, and I am doing Sa Re Ga Ma Pa (Li’l Champs 9) too. So it’s not that I won’t do The Kapil Sharma Show, but I won’t be able to be regular there. Main dikhungi, par beech beech mein dikhungi because I also have a baby now, and have some shows and events too,” adding “Earlier because of Covid, events were not happening but as we are gradually moving towards the year-end there are a lot of events happening too. But Kapil bhai is like family to me, and I can go back to the show anytime.”

“I am a bit caught up with the baby now, because you know I won’t get these moments with him again, and then later I would crave for this time. So right now when I have the opportunity, I am spending time with him. But The Kapil Sharma Show is coming back with a bang, and I truly wish the best for the show,” added Bharti Singh.

The comedy queen further added that she’s very lucky to be a part of such a grand comedy show which has become National and International. “The whole world wants to be a part of The Kapil Sharma Show, and I feel lucky that I am a part of it. It has become a National and International show, and everyone knows about it. So I am happy that I am a part of The Kapil Sharma Show and of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. But for The Kapil Sharma Show you need to do a lot of rehearsals, so you’ll see me in a few episodes here and there when the time permits,” concluded Bharti.

Well, we are going to miss you so much, Bharti! Will you too?

