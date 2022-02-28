‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ contestant Sanjana Bhatt will sing the title track of upcoming TV show ‘Mithai’.

Talking about the achievement and the song, Sanjana mentioned: “‘Mithai’ title track is so catchy and has a joyous vibe to it. It was such an honour to mark my debut with the title track of the show. I have recorded the song for the first time in my entire life, and that too for a fiction show. I was very excited yet nervous at the same time because I never knew what a studio even looked like from the inside and how everything worked.”

“To add to my nervousness, it was not an easy song to sing. I am glad my efforts are being appreciated by one and all. I would like to thank ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’, for providing me such a grand platform to showcase my talent and that the talent has been noticed so soon as to land me my first project even before the season ends,” she concluded.

The daily soap, ‘Mithai‘ is the story of a girl from Jatipura, Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, who zealously wants to carry forth her father’s legacy of making Aaloo ki Jalebis and wants to turn them into a worldwide phenomenon. It features Debattama Saha and Aashish Bharadwaj in lead roles.

Urmila appeared as a special guest on the singing reality show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’.

During the episode, Urmila was stunned after looking at the performance of contestant Ananya on the famous dance track ‘Chamma Chamma’ from 1998 film ‘China Gate’, sung by Alka Yagnik and picturised on Urmila Matondkar.

Talking about the song, Urmila praised the contestant Ananya and recalled one of the anecdotes related to the song

She mentioned : “Your performance was amazing. Interestingly, it reminded me of an incident while we were shooting for it. When we did a look test for this particular song, Rajkumar Santoshi Sir asked me if this jewellery was too much to handle.”

The show will be airing soon on Zee TV.

