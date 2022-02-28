Karan Patel is currently one of the most prominent telly stars. Although he made his debut in Ekta Kapoor’s Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki but the actor rose to fame after the success of Kasturi, alongside Shubhangi Atre. Apart from great acting, the actor is also known to have a bad temper issue due to which the show was wrapped up within 2 years even though it was one of the top-rated daily soaps. Due to his anger problem, when Karan appeared in Rajeev Khandelwal’s chat show, the actor was made to sign a contract.

Advertisement

After Kasturi, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein with Divyanka Tripathi changed Patel’s life as he became a household name with his angry young man character Raman Bhalla. The show ran for almost 6 years and was one of the most popular shows for its unique plotline.

Advertisement

When Kasturi went off air, many speculated that it was due to Karan Patel’s behaviour. Back in 2019, while appearing on Rajeev Khandelwal’s chat show Juzz Baat, the actor confirmed the rumours and said he misbehaved with crew members and came intoxicated on the sets a few times. The actor further asserted that it was all because of the stardom he received due to the TV show that he lost track as an actor.

Before his chat with Rajeev Khandelwal, Karan Patel was made to sign a contract that he won’t get angry and he will not walk out of the show even though he gets annoyed with the questions. Even Rajeev was surprised with this and asked Karan why he had to give a guarantee for properly answering the questions.

The actor said, “Aapne shayad Rajeev vo harqatein nahi ki hogi jo humne ki hai. Yeh contract ki nobat aayi usse pehle kuch 6-7 show ho chuke the. Prime time ka show tha. Show bohot successful ho gaya tha aur jo itne saalon me log nahi pehchante the vo ek is show se pehchanne lage toh kya hota hai kabhi kabhi, you get an air about yourself, aadmi hawe me udne lagta hai, mai thoda zyada ud gaya.”

Talking about arriving late on the sets, drinking and behaving rudely with the crew members of Kasturi, Karan Patel said, “Yeh teeno sach hai and I am not ashamed of it. Agar galtiyaan karne ki taqat hai toh maani bhi honi chahiye.”

Must Read: Rakhi Sawant Can’t Keep Calm After A Helicopter Ride; Netizens Troll, “Overacting Ki Dukaan”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube