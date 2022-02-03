Karan Patel To Make His OTT Debut With 'Raktanchal 2'

Popular television actor Karan Patel is gearing up to make his debut in the webspace with the upcoming web series ‘Raktanchal 2’.

Advertisement

Talking about the move, ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ fame actor said: “After working in the television industry for a long time, I was keen to explore the OTT space, but I was waiting for the right opportunity. Digital content has strong and exciting storylines that give actors many opportunities to showcase their versatility as well as challenge ourselves with interesting characters.”

Advertisement

In the show, Karan Patel is playing the character of a police officer named Himanshu Patnaik.

Karan Patel added, “When I read the script of the series, it caught my fancy because of the range of emotions that my role demanded. It helped me better myself as an actor. It’s been a great experience working with the cast and crew of our show!”

Directed by Ritam Srivastav, ‘Raktanchal 2’ is a nine-episode series also featuring Nikitin Dheer, Kranti Prakash Jha, Mahie Gill, Ashish Vidyarthi and Soundarya Sharma in pivotal roles.

The show will be released on MX Player on February 11.

Must Read: Coke Studio Season 14: Pakistan Levels Up The Bar Of Music With Atif Aslam’s Sajan Das Na To Neray Neray Vas & More, Brings Back Eargasm!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube