2022 definitely started on an amazing note and if you would ask us why, well we have more than a few reasons to celebrate including Coke Studio Pakistan released its Season 14 and have been releasing back to back soulful songs. From Atif Aslam rapping to Abida Parveen singing in her melodious voice to Soch bringing our Sufi dreams coming true, this is by far one of the best seasons of Coke Studio Pakistan. Scroll below to check out our best picks.

Advertisement

As of now, the show has released five songs including Tu Jhoom, Kana Yaari, Sajan Das Na, Mehram and Neray Neray Vas. And as a music lover, I’ve been listening to these songs on loop and once you listen to them, you’ll also be stuck on these beautiful songs and wouldn’t want to play anything else on your playlist.

Advertisement

Let’s take a look at our best picks from Coke Studio Season 14:

Tu Jhoom:

This was indeed a masterstroke by Coke Studio Season 14 as they released ‘Tu Jhoom’ as their first song to garner attention and well not to mention, Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal really made us all cry with happy tears with this magnificent song. Especially when Abida Ji sings, “Tere Bas Me Kuch Vi Nahi Eh, Dil Nu Eh Samjhavan…” I don’t know about y’all but literally felt goosebumps at this very moment.

Kana Yaari:

If there’s one language that never fails to impress me is ‘Urdu’. There are a lot of words that we use on a regular basis that have been derived from this beautiful language without even realising it. Kana Yaari is that lost treasure for me that I’ll cherish forever. The song features Kaifi Khalil, Eva B and Abdul Wahab Bugti and when Eva starts rapping in ‘Balochastani’ it just takes my breath away and I can literally listen to this on loop all day.

Sajan Das Na:

Okay, so we knew that Atif Aslam could sing and just leave us all mesmerised with his vocal cords but who knew this gem can rap? I mean, this came as a surprise to me and honestly a good one. Atif discovers a side of himself that wasn’t known to the world along with Momina Mustehsan being the soul of Coke Studio’s ‘Sajan Das Na’. Performing this duo together is surely a dream come true for all the music lovers and we can’t wait for more such collaborations.

Neray Neray Vas:

You know what was missing in Coke Studio Season 14 until they released ‘Neray Neray Vas’? The Qawwali feels. Yes, that’s right. With this, Pakistan has literally hit the ball out of the park and we can’t thank these musicians enough to bring their vision to life. The song is sung by Soch The Band and Butt Brothers and if you still haven’t listened to this song, you really are missing out on life. No kidding there.

To conclude this, Pakistan is a country that is home to a lot of languages and the kind of content that we have witnessed this season in Coke Studio with languages like Urdu, Balochistani, Pashto and Punjabi and well the amalgamation of all of this has left us speechless.

Which is your favourite song from the above-mentioned list of songs from Pakistan Coke Studio Season 14? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Preggers Bharti Singh Gets Schooled By Hubby Haarsh Limbachiyaa After She Almost Trips On The Sets Of Hunarbaaz; Says, “Next Time Pit Jayegi”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube