Coke Studio Pakistan Season 14 Opens With Abida Parveen, Naseebo Lal's 'Tu Jhoom' & It's Ear-gasm!

Coke Studio Pakistan has unveiled its 14th season with the track ‘Tu Jhoom’ performed by living legends Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal.

The song starts with the industrial arpeggio on synth by Payam Mashrequi, before Naseebo Lal makes a stunning entry with her powerful voice and then relays the baton to Abida Parveen.

Music composer Xulfi, who arranged the track in association with Abdullah Siddiqui, has smeared the best of both worlds of Pakistani folk and Sufi music across the canvas of Adnan Dhool’s poetry, along with an exquisite choir section brought to life by conductor Turaab Khan.

Visually, director Zeeshan Parwez and his team have taken a departure from the earlier portrayals and have presented the track as a music video laced with performances both from veteran singers and choreographers.

Cinematographer Ahsan Raza’s lens beautifully captures the tasteful production design, with the lighting sharply alternating between the colour temperatures of cool and warm, something that manifests itself in the costumes of both the singers with Naseebo donning a red outfit and Abida sporting a royal blue traditional Pakistani attire.

‘Tu Jhoom’ is vivid imagery that speaks through some soul-stirring music, impeccable poetry and top-notch photography.

The pilot of Coke Studio Pakistan Season 14 is a living example of what collaborative medium of filmmaking could lead to when done right and what happens when artistes become one with the universe for their art.

