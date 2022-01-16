Punjab di kudi, Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved and praised singer/actress in the industry. The singer-turned-actress caught the eyes of the masses after her appearance in Bigg Boss 13. Gill ended up wooing the fans with her charm and cheerful nature.

Well, Shehnaaz was recently featured in a promo video for a new reality show Hunarbaaz- Desh Ki Shaan in which she was seen singing the song Ranjha from Shershaah.

The video received a lot of love and praise from fans and went viral from the moment it landed on social media. Fans showered the video with hearts and praise, appreciating Shehnaaz Gill for her performance. One fan said, “Can’t wait to see Shehnaaz”, followed by fire emoji. Another user commented, “Shehnaaz mam is brilliant unki tareh na he koi h or na he koi hoga #weloveshehnaaz”, followed by alternate heats and star emojis.

A fan commented, “Queen is back”, while another said, “wow aaj to din ban gaya”. There was another fan who commented, “I’m repeating this vdo n goosebumps aa raha hai…..shehnaaz’s voice.” Another fan said, “Keep shining my girl (followed by a few heart emojis) can’t wait to see her,” followed by fire emojis.

The year 2021 was not all great for Shehnaaz Gill as she lost her rumoured boyfriend actor Sidharth Shukla. It is said that the actress had undergone depression and had taken a long break from shooting. The two were first seen together in Bigg Boss 13 which showed the late actor bagging the show’s trophy. After fighting through all the lows, Shehnaaz made a comeback through her new project Honsla Rakh along with actor Diljit Dosanjh, Sonam Bajwa, and many more.

Meanwhile, Hunarbaaz- Desh Ki Shaan will air on Colors TV from January 22nd. The show will see Karan Johar and Mithun Chakraborty judging for the show along with Parineeti Chopra. This show will be a debut entry for Parineeti in the Television industry.

