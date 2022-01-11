Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra broke down in tears after listening to the story of contestant Aakash Singh in the latest promo of the talent show Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan.

The talent-based reality show Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan is all set to start from January 22. Parineeti Chopra has been roped in for the reality show and she will be joining Mithun Chakraborty and Karan Johar on the panel of judges.

After looking at his pole climbing, Karan Johar says: “I have not seen any performance better than this.”

Mithun Chakraborty adds: “I can make out from your face that you had struggled a lot.”

Aakash replies: “Yes I had to face a lot of obstacles after coming to Mumbai. There was no proper place to stay in Mumbai. I had to sleep under a tree and often pray to God that at least someone offers me food.”

Listening to his painful story, Parineeti Chopra gets emotional and breaks down in tears, saying: “Genuine people touch me to the core of my heart.”

Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan will air from January 22 at 9 p.m. on Colors.

