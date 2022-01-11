Umar Riaz was evicted during the last Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar. Many found it unfair and have been calling out Salman Khan and the makers over the same. But controversy was irked when choreographer Geeta Kapur questioned his profession. Himanshi Khurana and Rajiv Adatia are furious about the same. Scroll below for details!

Many celebrities including Divya Agarwal, Neha Bhasin, Kashmera Shah amongst others appeared on WKV to support their favourite contestants. Geeta, who was rooting for Nishant Bhat, said she would never get treated by a violent doctor like Umar.

Many found the comment inappropriate and mentioned how the situations outside and inside Bigg Boss 15 are drastic. Rajiv Adatia went live on his Instagram account and was joined by Himanshi Khurana. They both expressed their disappointment over the comment made by Geeta Kapur.

Himanshi Khurana shared, “I feel everyone in the show at some or the other point has got physical but it was never highlighted. What I felt bad the most about was when Umar’s profession was targeted. He is going to come out and continue with his profession and to comment on someone’s ‘Rozi roti’, is not done. It demotivates the other person and being called a violent doctor, I would never get treated by you, I felt that was a bit too harsh. I felt it was not right.”

Just not that, during the conversation, Himanshi even ended up saying that a contestant should never get back to Bigg Boss again, once they are out. “I feel Bigg Boss is a show where if you have gone once as a contestant, you should never go back again. See, the panel members also got insulted,” she said.

On the other hand, Rajiv Adatia said, “Umar came on the show as a contestant and not as a doctor. Also, let me tell you how much he has helped us all whenever we got injured during tasks. I had hurt my back so badly and he treated my back and made me feel better. He never forgot his roots.”

