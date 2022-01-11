Urfi Javed Holds Bhagavad Gita & Wears 'Not Javed Akhtar's Granddaughter' Tee

Urfi Javed is popularly known for portraying Avni in Bade Bhaiya ki Dulhaniya and her stint in Bigboss OTT. Other than being known for her performances, Urfi Javed is known for making bold fashion statements.

Earlier today, Urfi Javed was spotted at the Airport literally making one such bold statement through her outfit. The actress was seen donning the T-shirt which had a quote deciphered on it that said ‘Not Javed Akhtar’s Granddaughter’. This comes after the actress is referred to as Javed Akhtar’s granddaughter on various occasions. Clarifying the same, Shabana Azmi tweeted about the same veteran actress too rubbished the rumours of Urfi being associated with the Akhtar family in any way.

The actress has time and again clarified that she is in no way associated with Javed Akhtar. Talking about the same she had stated, “People have cooked up stories just because my entire name is Urfi Javed. But he was never associated with me in any way.”

Even after disapproving the rumour numerous times people didn’t seem to take the clarification into much consideration. This time the actress took the matter into her own hands and gave the trolls a befitting reply through her outfit itself; something which she often stirs the headlines for. And this is something only Urfi Javed can pull off that too in style!

