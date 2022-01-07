Bigg Boss OTT fame, Urfi Javed is presently winning hearts over the internet through her unique fashion sense and pretty posts! Well, Urfi not only receives love over her posts but also ends up getting heavily trolled for the same.

It now feels as if the whole trolling thing has become a day-to-day ritual, as yet again the actress ended up getting heavily trolled for her fashion choice after she uploaded a new BTS video on social media.

Recently Urfi Javed took it to her Instagram handle and uploaded a BTS video in which she was seen wearing a yellow shirt in a reverse manner (the shirt’s buttons were towards her back). The actress was holding a sunflower and was posing under the sunlight with her hair curled up and had very minimal makeup on. She captioned her post by writing, ” Bhai ek or Hai’ 😂 BTS from my shoot !”

Urfi Javed indeed looked really pretty in that very puzzling outfit. However, the trolls saw this as an opportunity to slam the actress with some really nasty and mean comments.

One Instagram user wrote, “Itni badi hogi aur shirt v pahne nhi ata hai.” Another user commented, “Aapko nangi hone ka bhut shok h… Kuch ni phenogi to chalega likes jada he aayenge.” One comment read, “Bhen kuch mt phna karo.” While another comment read, “Pagal aurat 7vi fail.”

One Instagram user ended up commenting, “Black hole, time travel, alien blah blah blah… Sabka logic insaan samajh sakta hai. Lekin in didi ka dressing sense kisi ke bhi samajh ke bahar hai”

Ouch, that was indeed hurtful. Urfi undoubtedly is a boss lady to be so unaffected by these trolls!

What do you think about Urfi Javed’s fashion choices? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

