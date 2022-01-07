Celebrity hairstylist Jawed Habib was on the news recently after a video showed him spitting on a woman’s hair instead of water during a seminar in Uttar Pradesh went viral. The hairstylist was called out and the woman in the video has even filed a Police complaint. Now that the matter has escalated so much, Habib has issued a statement and apologised.

The said the video is from UP’s Muzaffarnagar, where the workshop was held. In the viral clip, the hairstylist can be heard saying, “If there is a shortage of water, use saliva,” as he goes on to spit on the woman’s hair.

Soon after the video went viral, the woman Pooja Gupta took to her social media account and wrote, “Yesterday, I attended a workshop of Jawed Habib. He invited me to the stage for a haircut. He said if there is no water, you can use saliva. From now onwards, I will go to my street-side barber for a haircut, but will not go to Habib.”

On the other hand, Jawed Habib claimed such things are done just for fun, he even issued an apology to the woman and to the people who are really hurt by his actions. The hairstylist said, “Some words spoken by me during my seminar have hurt a few people. I just want to say one thing these are professional workshops, as in, they are attended by people from within our profession. When these sessions get very long, we have to make them humorous. What can I say? If you are truly hurt, I apologise from the bottom of my heart. Please forgive me, I am sorry.”

Meanwhile, as per ANI, “A case has been registered against him (hairstylist Jawed Habib) under sections 355 (assault), 504 (insult) of IPC and relevant sections of Epidemic Act: Rakesh Kumar, CO, Khatauli (Muzaffarnagar).”

A case has been registered against him (hairstylist Jawed Habib) under sections 355 (assault), 504 (insult) of IPC and relevant sections of Epidemic Act: Rakesh Kumar, CO, Khatauli (Muzaffarnagar) — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2022

The Police complaint was filed after The National Commission for Women (NCW ) chairperson Rekha Sharma wrote to the UP Director General of Police (DGP) demanding immediate action against the hairstylist.

@NCWIndia has taken cognizance of the incident. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to @dgpup to immediately investigate the veracity of this viral video and take appropriate action. The action taken must be apprised to the Commission at the earliest.https://t.co/3wPS2Lavyt — NCW (@NCWIndia) January 6, 2022

