Bigg Boss 15 has witnessed a lot of lovebirds in the making, but not many could sustain the test of time. Gauahar Khan & Kushal Tandon, Tanisha Mukerji & Armaan Kohli are some pairs who broke up soon after coming out of the house. But when it comes to Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, red signals are right there and we’re sure many of you may be witnessing it too!

Advertisement

As most know, Karan has previously been in a relationship with Kritika Kamra and Anusha Dandekar. Both his relationships were quite ‘serious’ as per reports but none of them worked out. While the former was with the Bigg Boss 15 contestant during their time at Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Anusha dated him for about 3 years.

Advertisement

Bigg Boss 15 contestants find it disturbing when they watch Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash fighting so often. But the toxic boyfriend traits are truly unmissable. Check out the red signals yourself:

ULTRA Possessive

Basically, Karan Kundrra acts like a boyfriend who has issues with every boy that Tejasswi Prakash gets close to! He was recently even seen accusing the actress of sitting with Nishant Bhat, specially after she knows that he has certain affection towards her. Umm, how hard is it to understand the best friend ‘VIBES’, Karan?

How Dare You ‘Rise & Shine’?

Well, it isn’t hidden that Karan has often had issues when his girlfriend moved a step ahead of him. One could witness his ‘insecurities’ as he got into the ‘fair & unfair’ drama when Rakhi Sawant and Devoleena Bhattacharjee played it their way to make Teja win. Rest of the time, he’s busy proving her wrong even when she’s right!

Friend >>>>> Girlfriend?

Well no, we aren’t suggesting that the girlfriend should always be given preference but one can at least keep them equal, yea? Karan Kundrra is often seen proving Tejasswi wrong even when it is Umar’s fault. In fact, Umar Riaz is often seen targeting Teja but our smart Karan goes on to tell her “Tu sabke sath ladti hai”.

Spill The Filth!

Let’s just accept Karan has an altogether different aura about the fact that he’s Salman Khan, oh sorry, Karan Kundrra! He’s often seen telling housemates that they don’t have the ‘aukaat’ to stand in front of him in the real world. He did not even spare Tejasswi Prakash when he used words like ‘Tune apni shakal dekhi hai’ or ‘teri asliyat dikh gayi.’

We know that Tejasswi will be more than happy if Karan wins the Bigg Boss 15 trophy! But let’s be honest, is the vice versa true? That’s the toxic answer that says it all.

Well, let’s hope that Tejasswi Prakash realizes it before the damage is done, or at least Karan Kundrra gets over his ‘toxic traits.’

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more opinionated pieces!

Must Read: Bipasha Basu Reveals Her Big Birthday Plans With Karan Singh Grover Getting Spoiled Due To Covid: “We Are Trying To Be Responsible”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube