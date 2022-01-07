The entire audience of Bigg Boss 15 is currently divided over the bittersweet relationship of Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra. It would be brutally honest to accept that it purely looks toxic right now. Continous fights, foul words in front of other members, and pulling each other down, what could get worse? Well, it’s sister Meenu Kundra getting into the spat!

Tejasswi and Karan initially made a cute pair. It was the initial period when fans desperately wanted them to become ‘TejRan’. However, things turned the opposite way round as the game constantly becomes the barrier between the lovebirds. Karan’s possessiveness is yet another factor that often spoils the party!

Recently, Karan Kundrra’s sister Meenu Kundra was doing a fan interaction on her Twitter. She was reacting to fan tweets, one of which involved a TejRan fan asking her to accept Tejasswi Prakash into their family.

The fan wrote about the Bigg Boss 15 pair, “Please teja ko be accept kardi karan k leye ache hain best jore hain.”

To this, Meenu Kundra responded, “Hun-I don’t know her from adams to like or dislike her, i just can’t stand the way she treats my brother-I dislike the hurt she causes Karan- he is all that matters to me!!”

Well, we wonder if it is just Tejasswi Prakash who is treating Karan Kundrra in a bad way. The whole other world of Bigg Boss 15 viewers think otherwise!

Meanwhile, Karan and Tejasswi will be locking horns yet again over the recent Ticket To Finale task. While Karan along with Rashami Desai, Umar Riaz, and Rakhi Sawant are already VIP members, Prakash is still fighting for the ultimate spot!

