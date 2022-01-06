As Bigg Boss 15 inches closer towards its finale week, the dynamics of the contestants can be seen changing every day. Similarly, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra made headlines for their relationship but from the past few days, things aren’t the same between them as they are often seen arguing. During their recent banter, Kundrra can be heard saying mean things to Prakash, which didn’t go well with the former BB winner, Gauahar Khan.

Advertisement

The actress won the show in the 7th season; where Tanishaa Mukerji was runner-up and Ajaz Khan remained 3rd, while Sangram Singh remained 4th.

Advertisement

Earlier during the Ticket to Finale task in Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra fought over their favourite contenders. As the actress was supporting Pratik Sehajpal, while Kundrra along with Umar Riaz was in support of Shamita Shetty. During their heated argument, the actor said many things to Teja, which hurt her badly. Coming in support of the actress, Gauahar Khan lashed out at Dil Hi Toh Hai actor for disrespecting his lady love.

Reacting to Karan Kundrra’s mean words for Tejasswi Prakash, Gauahar Khan took to her Twitter account and wrote, “Shakal dekh apni, teri asliyat dikh gayi and so much more….. love = respect. Respect = Love. I felt very bad for teja! wanted to hug her. To all the girls who are reading this, respect is super important, both ways. Please treat yourself with love n respect first!”

Shakal dekh apni , teri asliyat dikh gayi and so much more….. love = respect . Respect = Love . I felt very bad for teja ! 🤗🤗 wanted to hug her . To all the girls who are reading this , respect is super important, both ways . Please treat yourself with love n respect first !❤️ — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 6, 2022

Gauahar has remained an avid viewer of Bigg Boss; she even entered the house in the last season as a mentor along with former winners Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan.

Earlier too, Gauahar Khan has slammed Karan Kundrra for getting physical with Pratik Sehajpal in the task.

I’m just shocked !!!!!! Basically no rules in the house anymore, jo popular hai unke liye koi rules nahi , jo naya aya usko sirf dhakke ke liye nishkaasit .. utha ke hard ground pe patakna hinsa nahi ????? #Mindblown #bb15 aur hadd toh ye hai ke episode ke title mein pratik goes — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) October 21, 2021

Beserk likha hai … #slowclaps ! Aur waah tejaswi waah , yeh biggboss nahi sach much dangal hi bana diya aap ne . Dangal mein hi yahi karte hain biggboss mein nahi . Aur dangal mein bhi hard floor nahi hota , shayad aap bb mein reh ke bhi uska set aur safety bhool gayi hain #bb15 — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) October 21, 2021

Let us know in the comments below, what do you think about Karan Kundrra’s behaviour towards Tejasswi Prakash in Bigg Boss 15 house?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information.

Must Read: Kapil Sharma Breaks Silence On His Controversial Tweets In ‘I’m Not Done Yet’ Teaser: “Kuch Jack Daniels Ke The…Kuch Johnny Walker The…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube